Leopard cub rescued in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony, attempts on to reunite it with mother

A leopard cub, aged around two months, has been rescued from near the former Metro car shed site in Aarey Milk Colony here, and efforts were on to reunite it with its mother, a forest official said on Wednesday. The forest department officials had received a call on Tuesday afternoon about the cub being found near unit 21 in Aarey Colony. Ajit Kavander, a local resident, had spotted the cub behind some metal sheets and rescued it.

''It appeared weak and as there were chances that stray dogs might have attacked it. I took it to my house. As it was wet and shivering, I wrapped it in my shirt. Later I informed the police and the cub was handed over to the forest department,'' he said.

Talking to PTI, assistant commissioner (wildlife) at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Sailesh Pethe, said the cub, which is around two months old, is currently at a hospital inside the park and is being looked after.

''Yesterday, we tried to reunite the cub with its mother. But she did not turn up at the place where the cub was found. Another attempt will be made this evening,'' he said. The cub appears weak and there is a threat that it may contract some illness, he said.

Shardul Bajikar, a Mumbai-based naturalist, told PTI that leopard activity had always been recorded in Aarey Colony, Marol and JVLR area in suburban Mumbai. He expressed concern that there has been rise in incidents of man-leopard conflict in the recent weeks. ''A child was attacked by a leopard, but was saved by locals. Another man was bit on his hand by a leopard. It is time for agencies to take proactive action before a serious incident occurs. The problematic leopards need to be identified, captured and sent to a rescue center or zoo,'' he said.

