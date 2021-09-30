Left Menu

Belgians face up to demolition of homes ravaged by summer floods

For Camille Brisbois, 74, the pain of seeing yellow hydraulic excavators destroy red-brick houses was all the greater since the home of his birth was also set for demolition. "The situation is for me a difficult one from a sentimental and emotional point of view," he said in the once popular tourist town of Pepinster in the rural Belgian Ardennes region.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:53 IST
Belgians face up to demolition of homes ravaged by summer floods
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities began demolishing homes on Thursday in the Belgian town worst-hit by summer floods that killed 41 people, part of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.39 billion) reconstruction plan.

The devastating floods in eastern Belgium in July were the most destructive in living memory, turning streets into rivers, ripping up roads and collapsing houses in a shock to a wealthy country that had until now largely escaped the worst effects of climate change. For Camille Brisbois, 74, the pain of seeing yellow hydraulic excavators destroy red-brick houses was all the greater since the home of his birth was also set for demolition.

"The situation is for me a difficult one from a sentimental and emotional point of view," he said in the once popular tourist town of Pepinster in the rural Belgian Ardennes region. While the destruction wrought by the floods in Belgium was not as great as in neighbouring Germany, for local communities cut off in the French-speaking Walloon region, south of the Belgian capital Brussels, the damage has been enormous.

"Water is still not drinkable. Electricity comes back little by little and we are still waiting for gas. Winter is coming and we need heating and stoves. We're asking for it and we're looking for it!," said Pepinster resident and Red Cross volunteer Aurore Engelen. Pepinster's mayor, Philippe Godin, said a 1.2 billion euro loan from the federal government was a lifeline for the recovery. "We have a lot of infrastructure that has suffered ... Whether it is the banks, the bridges ... whether it is the sewers, we still have a lot of work to do. It will take years," he told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8643 euros) (Writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

 India
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021