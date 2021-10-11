Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Naalehu, Hawaii – USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck near Naalehu, Hawaii on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 17.1 km and was about 29 km south of Naalehu, the USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

