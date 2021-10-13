People friendly administration in J-K prime objective of central govt: Union minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Wednesday said establishing a people-friendly administration in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is the prime objective of the central government for enabling governance at the doorstep. The Minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying was speaking at a function before the conclusion of his two-day visit to Samba district as part of the central government public outreach program.

On the second day of his visit, the minister inaugurated a primary health center (PHC) at Utterbehni, interacted with sheep and goat rearers, various public delegations, and distributed fish seeds under centrally sponsored schemes in different parts of the district, an official spokesman said.

He said the PHC Utterbehni was constructed for Rs 6 crore having a double story building that will cater to the medical health needs of the local population. The minister directed the district administration Samba to resolve the local issues at the earliest, besides the matter requiring central government's intervention may be forwarded with a document to his office.

''A people-friendly administration is the prime objective of the central government for enabling governance at doorstep,'' the minister said.

Immediately after he arrived in Samba, Balyan visited Zero Line village Barota of Ramgarh and far-flung hilly village Goran of Sumb block and assured the people that mobile animal clinics would be opened in each block to felicitate issues through on-call services. The minister also announced that special schemes for fisheries and dairy would be a thrust in far-flung areas.

The minister also felicitated the vaccination team of Samba for the 100 percent Covid vaccination feat and also carried out a plantation drive at the PHC premises, the spokesman said.

