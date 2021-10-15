Conserving historical, cultural sites will boost development in Latur: Maha minister

Left Menu

The overall development of Latur city will be given a boost by preserving and conserving its historical and cultural sites, Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh said on Friday.Deshmukh, who is also the districts guardian minister, inaugurated the newly-renovated Ganjgolai complex on the occasion of Dussehra.The city has a rich historical, cultural and political heritage.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:03 IST
The overall development of Latur city will be given a boost by preserving and conserving its historical and cultural sites, Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh said on Friday.

Deshmukh, who is also the district's guardian minister, inaugurated the newly-renovated Ganjgolai complex on the occasion of Dussehra.

''The city has a rich historical, cultural and political heritage. Social harmony has been maintained here, as there has always been an effort to preserve and nurture it,'' the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deshmukh instructed civic officials to prepare a plan with an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore to renovate and beautify the market area, including roads, skywalks, CCTV and parking. He further assured that efforts would be taken to provide funds for the conservation of Ganjgolai by giving it the status of a historical building.

The process of expanding the jurisdiction of the Latur Municipal Corporation has started and this will help provide basic facilities in the suburbs as well, the official added.

