Strenuous efforts on to ensure welfare schemes reach all sections in J-K: Minister

The central government is making strenuous efforts to ensure that benefits of the developmental and welfare schemes should reach all sections of the society, Union minister Bhagwanth Khuba said on Sunday. Khuba, the Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy, was speaking at a function at sub-division Mahore in Reasi district, where he visited as part of the public outreach initiative launched by the central government for Jammu and Kashmir.

''Ensuring prompt public delivery system by all the departments is one of the key areas of the present government,'' he said.

Maintaining that the Centre is committed to the development of the Union Territory, the minister said the purpose of his visit is to assess progress on the implementation of government schemes on ground and seek feedback from the common masses. ''The central government is making strenuous efforts to ensure that benefits of the developmental and welfare schemes reach all sections of the society without any discrimination,'' he said.

Khuba said the Ayushman Bharat scheme is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take care of health of poor so that they should not be deprived of medical treatment for lack of financial resources.

He advised the Panchayati Raj Institution representatives to effectively monitor the projects being executed in their respective areas so that the government's goal of transforming the rural landscape is achieved in its true sense. Responding to the public demands, Khuba assured that all the issues and concerns will be looked into for redressal on priority basis.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Charandeep Singh briefed about the achievements and steps being taken by the district administration towards ensuring transparent, accountable and responsive governance to public at the doorsteps.

The minister also visited Bal Ashram at Mahore, where he interacted with the inmates and handed over sports kits to the students.

