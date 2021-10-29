Left Menu

G20 leaders to commit to keeping 1.5 Celsius goal in reach - draft

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2021 01:34 IST
G20 leaders to commit to keeping 1.5 Celsius goal in reach - draft
Leaders of the Group of 20 rich countries will recognise this weekend that urgent steps must be taken to keep in reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

"We commit to tackle the existential challenge of climate change," said the draft of the communique to be issued at the Rome summit, seen as a key stepping stone ahead of a broader United Nations climate summit next week in Scotland.

The leaders will say they recognise that the impacts of climate change if warming can be held at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels are "much lower" than at 2 degrees and that "immediate action must be taken to keep 1.5 within reach."

