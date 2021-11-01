Qualcomm commits to achieving net-zero global emissions by 2040

U.S. semiconductor company Qualcomm Incorporated has committed to achieving net-zero global emissions for Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2040. The mobile chip giant has also committed to the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5-degree Celsius.

In an official release, the company said it has set three long-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals:

To reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030, from the 2020 base year.

To reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 25% by 2030, from the 2020 base year.

To reach net-zero global emissions for Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2040.

The new goals build on Qualcomm's existing GHS emissions reduction goal. The semiconductor giant has already started working towards achieving these long-term goals by purchasing 100% renewable energy for its San Diego headquarters.

Our net-zero goal and commitment to SBTi reflects our belief that environmental sustainability is absolutely imperative, with significant social and economic benefits that require collective action and leadership from Qualcomm and other corporate citizens. Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm Incorporated.

A recent report from Qualcomm said that the accelerated use of 5G technology can help industries and organizations' achieve critically needed sustainability benefits by significantly improving greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, pesticide usage, and energy consumption. According to the report, in the U.S. alone, 5G rollout is expected to:

enable the reduction of 374 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions

save 410 billion gallons of water nationwide

increase fuel efficiency by 20% through management systems enabled by C-V2X

reduce pesticide usage by 50% with unmanned aerial vehicles

create as many as 300,000 new green jobs by 2030

"5G technologies and products will be instrumental in driving an environmentally sustainable future. We're working with our partners and customers to reduce emissions footprints, conserve resources and harness the sustainability benefits of 5G globally," Amon further added.