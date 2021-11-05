Maha: Over 60 rescued from 12-storey Vasai building after fire breaks out

Left Menu

More than 60 persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a 12-storey building in Vasai town in Maharashtras Palghar district on Friday afternoon, local officials said.The blaze was doused soon and nobody was injured in the incident, they said.The fire started in the corridor of the eighth floor, possibly due to a short circuit, around 3.30 pm, said a fire brigade official.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 60 persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a 12-storey building in Vasai town in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday afternoon, local officials said.

The blaze was doused soon and nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire started in the corridor of the eighth floor, possibly due to a short circuit, around 3.30 pm, said a fire brigade official. When the occupants of a flat on the floor opened the door, the fire entered the house and spread quickly while smoke spread to the floors above, he said. While the people inside got out quickly, the flat was a complete wreck, he added. Fire brigade personnel of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and put out the flames within half an hour, the official added. Over 60 residents of the building, including an elderly and ailing woman stranded on the ninth floor, were rescued successfully, he said.

