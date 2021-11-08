Left Menu

7 dead of dengue, malaria in WB : CM

Its not that there are huge cases now, but we must take all precautionary measures against malaria and dengue, Banerjee said.She advised the people to keep their masks on while they are outside their houses and maintain COVID-19 protocol as the pandemic is yet to be over.According to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme website, there were 224 cases of dengue diagnosed in West Bengal till September this year but there was no death due to the disease.

At least seven persons have died in West Bengal due to malaria and dengue in recent times, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday. Out of the seven deaths, two were due to malaria and the rest because of dengue, she said. ''At this juncture (of season change) the people get afflicted by fever. There is nothing to be scared of. It's not that there are huge cases now, but we must take all precautionary measures against malaria and dengue,'' Banerjee said.

She advised the people to keep their masks on while they are outside their houses and maintain COVID-19 protocol as the pandemic is yet to be over.

According to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme website, there were 224 cases of dengue diagnosed in West Bengal till September this year but there was no death due to the disease. At least 8,215 cases of malaria detected in West Bengal and two lives were lost due to the vector borne disease, the website said.

