Rajasthan delegation meets investors at Dubai Expo

A delegation of the Rajasthan government led by three ministers interacted with investors at Dubai Expo and discussed investment opportunities.

Several investors expressed their willingness to invest during this period and Memorandum of Understanding and Letters of Intent worth Rs 1,500 crore of investment were also signed on the occasion in Dubai, according to an official release here.

The MoUs and LoIs that were signed were related to logistics, ceramics, stone, real estate, tourism and agriculture sectors. The delegation at the Dubai expo also promoted "Invest Rajasthan", an investment summit going to be held in Jaipur on January 24 and 25.

''It is the policy framework of the state that is helping the state to attract the global investors. Our One Stop Shop (OSS), Single Window System (SSW) and Land e-Auction system is remarkably changing the fortune of the state and helping to accelerate the growth of the state,'' Parsadi Lal Meena, Industry Minister, said in the release. Apart from Meena, UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal and (Rajasthan) MoS for industry Arjun Singh, and officers were there in the delegation.

