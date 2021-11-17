Left Menu

One person killed, two missing in British Columbia landslides

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 05:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 05:43 IST
At least one person was killed and two others were missing following landslides that swept cars off a highway northeast of Vancouver, a Royal Canadian Mountain Police deputy commissioner said on Tuesday.

The two missing people were believed to have been traveling along the road near Pemberton, some 100 miles (160 km) northeast of Vancouver, when the landslides hit, RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

