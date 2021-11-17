Left Menu

India's coal demand likely to grow in absolute terms, phasing out difficult

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:08 IST
India's coal consumption is expected to grow in absolute terms in the coming few years and phasing out the fuel could have severe repercussions on the livelihoods of many Indians, government sources said on Wednesday.

During this month's U.N. climate Conference, India, backed by China and other coal-dependent developing nations, rejected a clause calling for the "phase out" of coal-fired power.

After a huddle between the envoys from China, India, the United States and European Union, the clause was hurriedly amended to ask countries to "phase down" their coal use.

