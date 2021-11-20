Maha: Rickshaw driver killed in Kalyan
A 53-year-old rickshaw driver was killed in Kalyan in Thane district in the early hours of Saturday by some unidentified person/s with a sharp weapon, a police official said.
He was identified as Umbarli resident Abhiman Bhandari, the Khadakpada police station official said. ''He was attacked and killed at around 4:30am. Teams have been formed to nab the culprits,'' he added.
