Maha: Rickshaw driver killed in Kalyan

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-11-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 15:48 IST
Maha: Rickshaw driver killed in Kalyan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 53-year-old rickshaw driver was killed in Kalyan in Thane district in the early hours of Saturday by some unidentified person/s with a sharp weapon, a police official said.

He was identified as Umbarli resident Abhiman Bhandari, the Khadakpada police station official said. ''He was attacked and killed at around 4:30am. Teams have been formed to nab the culprits,'' he added.

