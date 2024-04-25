Left Menu

Four of family booked for assault, intimidation of 71-year-old woman in Thane

The police in Maharashtras Thane city have registered a case against four members of a family after a 71-year-old housewife accused them of assault and harassment, an official said on Thursday. In her complaint to the Naupada police station, the senior citizen said she was targeted over her religious and food habits.

  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against four members of a family after a 71-year-old housewife accused them of assault and harassment, an official said on Thursday. The case was registered on Tuesday following a court order, as per the FIR. The complainant and the accused live in the same housing society in the city's Charai area. In her complaint to the Naupada police station, the senior citizen said she was targeted over her religious and food habits. She accused four members of a family of assaulting her and harassing her by disconnecting her water and power supplies. The accused also allegedly asked the complainant's family to move to England, the official said citing the complaint.

The police have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (assault or criminal force), 427 (mischief causing damage), 447 (criminal trespass), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

