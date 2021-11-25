MP: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to arrive in Gwalior on Friday
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Gwalior on Friday to address and guide a four-day "Ghosh Shivir" (musical bands camp), which began here on Thursday, a functionary said.
The "Ghosh Shivir" began at Sawarswati Shishu Mandir on Shivpuri link road, senior functionary Ashok Pandey said.
Bhagwat will reach Gwalior on Friday to address the instrumentalists at the camp after their presentation, he said.
At least 500 instrumentalists from 31 districts of RSS Madhya Pradesh Bharat Pranth (including Gwalior and Bhopal divisions) will participate in the camp, Pandey said.
Last week, Bhagwat attended "Ghosh Pradarshan'', a programme for demonstrating musical instruments by band members in Chhattisgarh, part of RSS's Madhya Kshetra (MP and Chhattisgarh), signalling that the organisation wants to bring in more musical harmony into shakhas.
