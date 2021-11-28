Left Menu

Storeroom gutted in fire in Bhiwandi, no casualty

A storeroom of a marriage hall in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra was gutted in fire on Sunday night but no casualty is reported, Fire Brigade officials said. The blaze was put out at 11 PM, a Bhiwandi municipal corporation official said. At least six two-wheelers parked near the marriage hall were also gutted.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-11-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 23:50 IST
A storeroom of a marriage hall in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra was gutted in fire on Sunday night but no casualty is reported, Fire Brigade officials said. Three fire engines rushed to the spot after receiving the information at 10 pm. The blaze was put out at 11 PM, a Bhiwandi municipal corporation official said. The storage room had the material for decoration and chairs which were destroyed. At least six two-wheelers parked near the marriage hall were also gutted. The exact cause of the fire is not known, the official said, adding that fireworks used in a wedding could be the cause.

