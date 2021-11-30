Low-intensity earthquake hit Ladakh

A low-intensity earthquake hit parts of the union territory of Ladakh in the wee hours Tuesday, the National Centre of Seismology said.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 occurred at 4.50 am with its epicentre at East of Leh in Ladakh region, the NCS said.

Further details are awaited.

