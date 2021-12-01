STI Hubs for ST established during the last two years: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Department of Science and Technology (DST) had already initiated a special programme during 2019-2020 for holistic development of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) Communities through systemic interventions by establishing Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Hubs in different regions of the country. Seven STI Hubs for ST were already established during the last two years in different regions of the country.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, the Minister informed The STI Hubs will develop, nurture and ensure the delivery of appropriate and relevant technologies for inclusive socio-economic development through creation of sustainable livelihoods for the ST population in tune with their growing aspirations with the following objectives:

(i) Address the weakest linkages in the predominant livelihood systems through Science & Technology (S&T) interventions.

(ii) Creation of social enterprises based on the strengths in livelihood systems.

(iii) Improve the Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) through inputs of S&T for strengthening the livelihoods.