On last day of winter session Nitish walks down to reach legislature premises

Members and other staff of the legislature in Bihar were in for a surprise on Friday, the final day of the winter session, when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walked down several metres to it giving up the official pomp that is seen during a VIP movement.

Kumar began his day by paying tributes to Rajendra Prasad, the country's first president and a native of the state, on the latter's birth anniversary. He subsequently went to the 'Old Secretariat', a sprawling colonial style structure which houses many important offices and spent some time inside his chamber.

A stickler for cleanliness and proper maintenance of buildings, Kumar walking briskly surveyed the premises, which showed that age has not diminished his stamina.

To the surprise of onlookers he then left for the state legislature on foot walking down the pathway that connects the Vidhan Mandal building to the Old Secretariat.

Some officials present felt that the chief minister wanted to set a "personal example" that movement of VIPs mighty must not inconvenience the people.

On Thursday the House had witnessed an uproar over the vehicle of a minister being stopped by a traffic policeman on the ground that cars of the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Patna were passing through.

Both houses of the state legislature were adjourned sine die on Friday after the five-day-long winter session.

