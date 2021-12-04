Left Menu

Assam CM directs for revival of infrastructure development body

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:12 IST
Assam CM directs for revival of infrastructure development body
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma Biswa Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday directed officials for the revival of Assam State Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (ASIDCL) so that it can contribute towards the development of the state.

The ASIDCL was formed in 2016 for the capacity enhancement of Public Works Department (PWD), but it could not live up to its mandate, an official statement said.

With the PWD taking up several flagship schemes for building and revamping the state roads, the revival of ASIDCL as a catalyst for development has become pertinent. Therefore, steps have to be taken for the revival of ASIDCL, Sarma said at a meeting here.

It was also decided that the chief minister will act as the chairman of ASIDCL, the statement added.

Sarma also stressed on the need for expediting the state government's plan for connecting different places of Assam through a well laid out network of roads.

He asked the PWD to study the feasibility for declaring the stretch of 416-km road from Dhubri to Silapathar, once upon a time known as 'Gohainkamal Ali', as special corridor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021