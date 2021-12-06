Left Menu

Report: Building collapse in southern Egypt kills 3 children

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:42 IST
An apartment building collapsed in a southern Egyptian province on Monday, killing at least three children, according to a media report.

Rescue teams retrieved at least nine injured from the rubble of the two-story building in the district of Ihnasiya in Beni Suef province, around 111 km (69 miles) south of Cairo, according to the daily Al-Ahram.

Two brothers, aged eight and 12 and their 11-year-old sister were killed, Al-Ahram reported. Three children are among the injured, the report said.

It was not immediately known what caused the collapse but such incidents are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighbourhoods and rural areas.

In September, a four-story building collapsed in the city of Shoubra el-Khaima, near Cairo, killing at least three people.

The government has recently launched a crackdown on illegal building across the country, jailing violators and in many cases destroying the buildings.

