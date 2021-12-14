Left Menu

Rs 425cr sports infra up-gradation underway in Meghalaya: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said up-gradation of sports infrastructure valued at Rs 425 crore is underway in the state.

Updated: 14-12-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:49 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SangmaConrad)
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said up-gradation of sports infrastructure valued at Rs 425 crore is underway in the state. Laying the foundation stone for the up-gradation of the JN Sports Complex here, the chief minister said it would help nurture the talents of young boys and girls to hone their skills and give a major boost to the sports sector. The chief minister said he was happy to announce that the state will also have a world-class indoor stadium at a cost of Rs 100 crore funded by the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet has approved the proposal to notify the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Rules 2021 to operationalise the Act which is to enable the Excise department to not only tap the revenue potential of both online and physical gaming but also regulate gaming within the state.

