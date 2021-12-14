Punjab cabinet gives nod for allotment of 25,000 EWS houses

The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod for inviting applications for the allotment of 25,000 economic weaker section (EWS) houses to be constructed by urban development authorities.

This decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here Tuesday evening.

The applications for these houses along with necessary documents would be invited from the eligible applicants as per the approved policy. The dwelling units would have a carpet area of around 30 square meters, an official statement said.

This scheme would be instrumental in benefitting nearly 25,000 EWS families of the state, it said.

At present 397.048 acres of land is available for EWS housing with the development authorities, the statement said.

In every EWS pocket, 80 percent of the area will be for houses and 20 percent for a school, dispensary, playground and community centre, it said.

The Punjab EWS housing policy was approved by the cabinet on March 9, 2021.

As such 25,000 EWS houses would be constructed by the special urban planning and development authorities, according to the statement.

In another decision, the state cabinet decided to reduce 10 percent simple interest plus three percent penal interest on outstanding dues of developers, a move which will give relief to developers and boost the real estate sector.

The cabinet also approved for exempting contract carriage vehicles (up to 16 seater), buses of religious organisations and stage carriage buses (up to 35 seater) from motor vehicle tax during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The tax will be exempted for contract carriage vehicles for the period May 20, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and for buses of religious organisations for the period March 23, 2020 to December 31, 2020, as per the statement.

The cabinet also gave its approval to upgrade 229 schools across the state.

Forty-six elementary schools will be upgraded to middle schools, 100 middle to high schools and 83 high schools to senior secondary schools, the statement said.

