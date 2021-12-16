Left Menu

Cold wave likely to hit north, northwest India: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 23:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  India

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Gujarat and north Rajasthan over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The mercury is predicted to drop by two to four degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India, adjoining central India and Gujarat over the next four to five days, it said.

The minimum temperature in most parts of east India and Maharashtra may also drop by two to three degrees Celsius over the next four days.

''Cold wave/severe cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Saurashtra and Kutch during December 17 to December 21; over north Rajasthan during December 18 to December 21; over West Uttar Pradesh during December 19 to December 21 and over Gujarat region on December 19 and 20,'' the IMD said in a statement.

Dense to very dense fog is predicted in the morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on Friday and Saturday and over northwest Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday.

''Ground frost conditions in the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch, Punjab and Haryana during the next four days,'' the IMD said.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and is 4.5 notches below normal.

A severe cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

