Odd News Roundup: Java mouse-deer measuring just 10 cm born in Poland

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 02:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Java mouse-deer measuring just 10 cm born in Poland
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Java mouse-deer measuring just 10 cm born in Poland

A baby Java mouse-deer has been born at Warsaw Zoo, leaving staff delighted to hear the patter of extremely tiny hooves. The new arrival, who was born on Dec. 2, is only around 10 centimetres tall, and its gender is not yet known, the zoo said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

