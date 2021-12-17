China cracks down on illegal quarries following coal mine accident

China has launched a nationwide campaign to crackdown on illegal mining, days after 22 workers were trapped in an unauthorised coal quarry following heavy flooding.

Twenty-two people were trapped on Wednesday after a coal mine was flooded in the city of Xiaoyi, north China's Shanxi province, as a result of illegal mining, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. The rescue operations are still underway.

The local public security department has detained six suspects and is hunting others, state-run CGTN TV reported.

Authorities have launched a nationwide campaign against illegal mining, Xinhua reported late on Thursday night.

The high demand for coal has shored up prices, prompting the resurgence of illegal coal mining, according to the Office of the Work Safety Committee of the State Council and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Coal-producing provinces should comprehensively and thoroughly investigate illegal activities, including unauthorised mining and excessive production beyond the approved capacity, said the authorities.

Those involved in unauthorised mining should be investigated for criminal responsibility in accordance with the law, the report said.

