Left Menu

China cracks down on illegal quarries following coal mine accident

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 13:46 IST
China cracks down on illegal quarries following coal mine accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has launched a nationwide campaign to crackdown on illegal mining, days after 22 workers were trapped in an unauthorised coal quarry following heavy flooding.

Twenty-two people were trapped on Wednesday after a coal mine was flooded in the city of Xiaoyi, north China's Shanxi province, as a result of illegal mining, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. The rescue operations are still underway.

The local public security department has detained six suspects and is hunting others, state-run CGTN TV reported.

Authorities have launched a nationwide campaign against illegal mining, Xinhua reported late on Thursday night.

The high demand for coal has shored up prices, prompting the resurgence of illegal coal mining, according to the Office of the Work Safety Committee of the State Council and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Coal-producing provinces should comprehensively and thoroughly investigate illegal activities, including unauthorised mining and excessive production beyond the approved capacity, said the authorities.

Those involved in unauthorised mining should be investigated for criminal responsibility in accordance with the law, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021