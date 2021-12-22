Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Alaska - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the southern Alaska region on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 125 km (77.67 miles), EMSC said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

