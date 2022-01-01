Left Menu

Three of family die after motorcycle rams into truck in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Korba | Updated: 01-01-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 16:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three cousin brothers were killed when their speeding motorcycle crashed into a parked truck in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on national highway no 49 near Banari area under the Janjgir police station limits late on Friday night, said Janjgir station house officer (SHO) Umesh Sahu.

The trio, identified as Deepak Patel (19), Parmeshwar Patel (17), and Tarun Patel (16), died on the spot due to the impact, he said, adding that the deceased were residents of Janjgir-Champa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

