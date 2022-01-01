5.1 magnitude earthquake hits J-K; no damage reported
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-01-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 20:57 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.
The epicentre of the quake was on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, they said.
The earthquake of magnitude 5.1, which occurred at 6.45.24 pm, was also felt in J-K, the officials said.
It hit at the coordinates of 36.55 degrees north and 71.20 degrees east at a depth of 216 km, they added.
There are no reports of loss of life or any damage to property, the officials said.
