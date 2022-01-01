Left Menu

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocks northern Pakistan

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in northern Pakistan, including the provincial capital of Peshawar on Saturday, triggering panic among residents, according to media reports.

01-01-2022
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in northern Pakistan, including the provincial capital of Peshawar on Saturday, triggering panic among residents, according to media reports. The earthquake struck around 6.15 pm along the Afghan-Tajikistan border, with tremors being felt in Swat, Peshawar, Lower Dir, Swabi, Nowshera, Chitral, Mardan, Bajaur, Malakand, Pabbi, Akora, capital city of Islamabad and its surroundings, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Gripped by fear and panic, scores of residents scampered out of their homes to seek refuge in safer places, the Dawn newspaper reported. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, there has been no reports of loss of lives or property so far. On December 8, parts of Karachi were jolted by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake.

