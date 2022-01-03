Left Menu

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

The telescope captured NGC 105, which lies roughly 215 million light-years away in the constellation Pisces, and its elongated neighbour 'PGC 212515' that is actually far more distant and remains relatively unknown to astronomers.

Updated: 03-01-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 20:59 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image showing a spiral galaxy plunging edge-on into a collision with a neighbouring galaxy.

While the two neighbouring galaxies appear to be colliding, the galactic conjunction is just a chance alignment of the two objects in the night sky.

"These misleading conjunctions occur frequently in astronomy — for example, the stars in constellations are at vastly different distances from Earth, and only appear to form patterns thanks to the chance alignment of their component stars," reads a post in the official ESA Hubble website.

According to the post, the observations in the image are from a vast collection of Hubble measurements examining nearby galaxies which contain two fascinating astronomical phenomena - Cepheid variables and cataclysmic supernova explosions.

"Whilst these two phenomena may appear to be unrelated — one is a peculiar class of pulsating stars and the other is the explosion caused by the catastrophic final throes of a massive star's life — they are both used by astronomers for a very particular purpose: measuring the vast distances to astronomical objects," reads the post.

Launched in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope is a project of international cooperation between the European Space Agency (ESA) and U.S. space agency NASA. The telescope has made more than 1.5 million observations and more than 19,000 peer-reviewed scientific papers have been published on its discoveries.

