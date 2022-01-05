Left Menu

Guj: Four labourers killed, three injured in wall collapse in Ankleshwar

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm, following which rescue operations were undertaken and labourers were rushed to a hospital in an in injured state, an official said.Several labourers were engaged in the construction of a wall when it collapsed on them.

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:32 IST
Four labourers were killed and three injured after a wall they were constructing collapsed on them at a factory in Ankleshwar town of Gujarat's Bharuch district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred around 4.30 pm, following which rescue operations were undertaken and labourers were rushed to a hospital in an in injured state, an official said.

''Several labourers were engaged in the construction of a wall when it collapsed on them. One of them died on the spot, while three others died during treatment at a government hospital in Ankleshwar,'' said inspector Raghu Karmatiya of Ankleshwar GIDC police station.

Three of the injured workers are hospitalised and undergoing treatment, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

