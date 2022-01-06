Meghalaya pool turns watery grave for Hyderabad man

A 23-year-old man from Hyderabad, who was here to tour the scenic hill state, drowned in a pool in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Pawan Kumar and his friends were swimming in the popular Blue Lagoon pool, situated close to the double-decker root-bridge at Nongriat, when tragedy struck, the officer told PTI.

His body was retrieved by his friends with the help of locals from Tyrna village.

The natural pool and root-bridges at Nongriat, not particularly accessible by road, are visited by tourists from all over the world. One has to trek at least 4,000 steps from Tyrna to reach the spot.

An inquiry has been initiated into the matter, the officer added.

