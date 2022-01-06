Left Menu

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off coast of Nicaragua, no initial reports of damage

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 22:29 IST
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Nicaragua on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

USGS said the tremor hit 59 kilometers (37 miles) south of the coastal city of Corinto at a depth of 27.5 kilometers (17 miles). Speaking on local radio, Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo cited preliminary information from the Nicaraguan Territorial Studies Institute (INETER) reporting a 6.1 magnitude quake.

Tremors were also felt in neighboring Costa Rica, said a Reuters witness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

