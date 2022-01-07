Left Menu

Bopanna-Ramkumar enter semis, Sania-Kichenok knocked out in Adelaide

Indias Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan registered a resounding straight-set win to cruise into the semifinals but it was the end of the road for compatriot Sania Mirza in their respective ATP and WTA tournaments here on Friday.Bopanna and Ramkumar trounced the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 ATP 250 mens event.However, Sania and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok endured a bad day in the office as the two failed to make the summit clash of the Adelaide International 1 WTA event.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:48 IST
Bopanna-Ramkumar enter semis, Sania-Kichenok knocked out in Adelaide
Rohan Bopanna Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan registered a resounding straight-set win to cruise into the semifinals but it was the end of the road for compatriot Sania Mirza in their respective ATP and WTA tournaments here on Friday.

Bopanna and Ramkumar trounced the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 ATP 250 men's event.

However, Sania and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok endured a bad day in the office as the two failed to make the summit clash of the Adelaide International 1 WTA event. The duo put up a fiery fight but eventually lost their doubles semifinal tie 1-6 6-2 8-10 against local favorites Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in one hour five minutes.

The unseeded Indian pair of veteran Bopanna and Ramkumar will now clash with the fourth-seeded Bosnian-Mexican duo of Tomislav Brkić and Santiago Gonzalez for a spot in the final.

The two Indians are pairing up for the first time on the ATP tour.

Should Bopanna and Ramkumar continue their good show the two may pair up for India's Davis Cup tie against Denmark scheduled to be played in New Delhi in March. The two Adelaide events are tune-up tournaments for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022