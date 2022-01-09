Left Menu

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 16:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana, but minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits at many places in the two states.

According to the meteorological department's weather report on Sunday, Chandigarh, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ambala, Hisar, Panchkula, Rohtak, Gurugram, Sirsa and Yamunanagar were among the places that saw rainfall until Sunday morning.

There were reports of moderate to heavy rain at many places in the two states during the day on Sunday as well.

The night temperatures hovered slightly above normal limits at many places, the MeT department said.

In Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius each while Patiala's minimum temperature settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was lashed by heavy rain on Sunday. The minimum temperature here early in the day settled at 11.1 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.8 degrees while Rohtak's minimum temperature was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram recorded a low of 12 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani's low settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

