Bitcoin falls under $40,000 to a 5-month low

Bitcoin fell over 5% on Monday to its lowest in over five months, tumbling under the $40,000 level.

The largest cryptocurrency fell as far as $39,558, its lowest since Aug. 5. It was last down 4.7%, more than 40% below a record high of $69,000 hit in November.

