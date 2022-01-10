BJD govt taking credit for central schemes : Tudu

Union minister Biswheswar Tudu Monday alleged that the BJD government in Odisha is trying to take the recognition for centrally sponsored schemes and is not giving the credit due to the Centre.

He accused the Naveen Patnaik government of failing on all fronts.

"People of the state are now in a frame of mind to cast votes in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he and BJP can ensure a capable government," he said at a public meeting here. Alleging that the BJD government is attempting to take the recognition for the centrally sponsored schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Tudu said 'While the Centre spends money for housing, the Odisha government fixes its 'Biju Pucca Ghar' logo prominently and gives no credit to the Centre,'' he said.

The minister of state for tribal affairs laid the foundation stone of a Ekalabya school at Tutuluba and assured that the tribal Kandhamal district would get more such schools soon.

Tudu reviewed the work of Kutia Kondh Development Agency, a micro project functioning for the welfare and development of Kutia which is a primitive section of the Kondh tribe.

