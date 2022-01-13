Left Menu

U.S. weather forecaster: La Niña conditions to continue into spring

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

There is a 67% chance of La Nina conditions continuing during the Northern Hemisphere spring, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern, characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, was expected to transition to more neutral conditions during the April-June period, added the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center.

