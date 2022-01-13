U.S. weather forecaster: La Niña conditions to continue into spring

There is a 67% chance of La Nina conditions continuing during the Northern Hemisphere spring, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern, characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, was expected to transition to more neutral conditions during the April-June period, added the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center.

