Left Menu

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-01-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:58 IST
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits J-K
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was in Hindukush in Afghanistan, they said.

The quake of magnitude 5.3, which occurred at 9.43 pm, was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

The quake hit at the coordinates of 36.37 degrees north and 71.5 degrees east at a depth of 81 km, they said.

There are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022