Left Menu

NASA invites coders to develop new AI/ML algorithm to identify sungrazing comets

The new "NASA SOHO Comet Search with Artificial Intelligence" challenge will commence on January 17 and run for four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-01-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 12:22 IST
NASA invites coders to develop new AI/ML algorithm to identify sungrazing comets
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

As part of the Open Source Science Initiative (OSSI), NASA is inviting coders to develop a new artificial intelligence/machine learning algorithm to help astronomers identify comets.

NASA's OSSI is a comprehensive program of activities to enable and support moving science towards openness, including policy adjustments, supporting open-source software, and enabling cyberinfrastructure.

The new "NASA SOHO Comet Search with Artificial Intelligence" challenge will commence on January 17 and run for four weeks. It includes a marathon match or data science challenge to get solutions built that detect very faint comets and track their movements in sequences of telescope images. Competitors whose algorithms identify previously unobserved comets will be given official comet discovery credit.

For more details on the NASA Comet Discovery Challenge, head over to the official website.

Launched in December 1995, SOHO is a joint NASA-ESA Solar & Heliospheric Observatory mission that studies the Sun from its interior to its outer atmosphere, with an uninterrupted view from its vantage point between the Sun and Earth. Considered one of the most successful NASA missions of all time, it has discovered thousands of new comets as well as new dynamic solar phenomena such as coronal waves and solar tornadoes.

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022