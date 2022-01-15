Cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana; Hisar records lowest minimum temp of 4.4 deg C

Cold conditions persisted in several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Hisar recording the lowest minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul recorded their minimum temperatures at 7.4 degrees Celsius, 7.8 degrees Celsius and 5.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rohtak, Gurgaon and Bhiwani shivered at 8.6 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees Celsius and 8.9 degrees Celsius.

Punjab's Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective minimum temperatures at 6.8, degrees Celsius 7.2 degrees Celsius and 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 8.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Fog was witnessed at many places including Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul.

