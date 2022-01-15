Left Menu

The post of chairperson in eight other ULBs has been reserved for Scheduled Caste, three for Scheduled Tribe, while 42 others are under the un-reserved category.The department has also sought objections suggestions from all stakeholders and the general public on the draft reservation list.All persons interested in connection with the notification can submit their objectionssuggestions within a period of 15 days.

15-01-2022
Odisha govt releases draft reservation list for 107 ULBs
The Odisha government on Saturday released a draft reservation list for the post of chairperson of 107 municipalities and notified area councils (NACs) for the civic body poll in the state. According to a notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department, the office of the chairperson in 54 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) has been reserved for women candidates.

Of the office of the chairperson in 54 ULBs earmarked for women, nine ULBs have been reserved for Scheduled Caste, five for Scheduled Tribe and 40 belonging to the general category. The post of chairperson in eight other ULBs has been reserved for Scheduled Caste, three for Scheduled Tribe, while 42 others are under the un-reserved category.

The department has also sought objections/ suggestions from all stakeholders and the general public on the draft reservation list.

"All persons interested in connection with the notification can submit their objections/suggestions within a period of 15 days. "The people may submit objection and suggestion at the office of the Director Municipal Administration (DMA) on or before the expiry of the period so specified above shall be considered by the State Government," the notification said.

The department had earlier issued a draft notification proposing the reservation of the post of mayor for women in the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar and Berhampur, while in the Cuttack municipal corporation it has been proposed for the un-reserved category. This time, the post of mayor, chairperson of municipalities and NACs will be elected directly by the people following an amendment of the Odisha Municipal Rules, 1994.

