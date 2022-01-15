Left Menu

1.1 tonne ganja seized, 1 arrested in Odisha

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 15-01-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 22:39 IST
1.1 tonne ganja seized, 1 arrested in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Around 1,100 kg of ganja was seized and one person arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district on Saturday, an Excise official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise personnel seized the cannabis worth Rs 55 lakh from an under-construction house near Ankuli, he said.

The arrested person was suspected to have been transporting ganja to various states after procuring it from his native Gajapati district.

''An investigation is underway to find out the destination and procurement points of the ganja,'' Ganjam Excise Superintendent Rajendra Bhotra said.

In the last five days, the department has seized around 1,600 kg of cannabis. Berhampur, a transport hub, is a transit point for narcotic substances, he said.

Sources said that ganja peddlers from marijuana growing districts such as Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada and Malkangiri supply the cannabis to traders in Berhampur, from where it is smuggled to other parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022