Rajasthan reels under cold wave

Rajasthan continued to reel under cold wave conditions with dense fog engulfing many areas in the state Sunday morning.

While Mount Abu recorded -3 degree Celsius, in the plains, Karauli was recorded as the coldest place with the lowest night temperature of 2.4 degrees Saturday night. The night temperature in Mount Abu has been below freezing point for the last three days.

Along with the state capital, foggy conditions prevailed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Pilani, Vanasthali, Pilani, Sikar, Kota, Chittorgarh, Dabok, Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar.

The areas were covered under a thick layer of fog, which reduced visibility and affected movement on roads and highways.

Meanwhile, Dholpur, Fatehpur (Sikar), Nagaur also recorded a minimum of 2.7 degrees, 3.1 degrees and 3.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the night temperature in Sikar was 4.4 degrees and 4.5 degrees in Vanasthali (Tonk), 4.7 degrees in Ajmer, 5.5 degrees in Churu, 6 degrees in Jaipur and 7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer.

The cold wave conditions would remain the same in the state during the next 24 hours. PTI SDA SRY

