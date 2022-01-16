Left Menu

Rajasthan reels under cold wave

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 14:13 IST
Rajasthan reels under cold wave
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan continued to reel under cold wave conditions with dense fog engulfing many areas in the state Sunday morning.

While Mount Abu recorded -3 degree Celsius, in the plains, Karauli was recorded as the coldest place with the lowest night temperature of 2.4 degrees Saturday night. The night temperature in Mount Abu has been below freezing point for the last three days.

Along with the state capital, foggy conditions prevailed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Pilani, Vanasthali, Pilani, Sikar, Kota, Chittorgarh, Dabok, Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar.

The areas were covered under a thick layer of fog, which reduced visibility and affected movement on roads and highways.

Meanwhile, Dholpur, Fatehpur (Sikar), Nagaur also recorded a minimum of 2.7 degrees, 3.1 degrees and 3.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the night temperature in Sikar was 4.4 degrees and 4.5 degrees in Vanasthali (Tonk), 4.7 degrees in Ajmer, 5.5 degrees in Churu, 6 degrees in Jaipur and 7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer.

The cold wave conditions would remain the same in the state during the next 24 hours. PTI SDA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022