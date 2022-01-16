Left Menu

4 labourers hurt as landslide hits under-construction railway tunnel in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:12 IST
4 labourers hurt as landslide hits under-construction railway tunnel in J-K's Reasi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four labourers suffered minor injuries in a landslide that struck an under-construction railway tunnel in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit the front side of the tunnel at Sakalkote in Arnas tehsil late Saturday, the officials said.

They said four labourers working on an earthmover near the tunnel suffered minor injuries and were shifted to hospital where they were discharged after necessary treatment.

An earthmover and some other machines suffered extensive damage in the incident, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022