Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

The next "giant leap" for humans may be a trip to Mars, but having enough oxygen-carrying red blood cells for the journey might present a challenge, new research suggests. Even space tourists lining up for short trips might have to stay home if they are at risk for anemia, or red blood cell deficiency, researchers said.

