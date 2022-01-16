Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

The next "giant leap" for humans may be a trip to Mars, but having enough oxygen-carrying red blood cells for the journey might present a challenge, new research suggests. Even space tourists lining up for short trips might have to stay home if they are at risk for anemia, or red blood cell deficiency, researchers said.

Also Read: Ashes: Australia release Inglis, Swepson, Neser, Mitchell Marsh for BBL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)