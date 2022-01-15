Left Menu

Ashes: Australia release Inglis, Swepson, Neser, Mitchell Marsh for BBL

Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser were released from the Test squad to return to respective Big Bash League (BBL) clubs, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Saturday.

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (Image: Perth Scorchers' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser were released from the Test squad to return to respective Big Bash League (BBL) clubs, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Saturday. However, Marcus Harris and Jhye Richardson will remain in Hobart for the ongoing fifth Ashes Test against England.

"#Ashes Update | Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser have been released from the Australian men's Test squad to return their respective @BBL clubs. Marcus Harris and Jhye Richardson will remain in Hobart for the fifth Vodafone Ashes Test," Cricket Australia (CA) tweeted. The Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday announced a revised schedule for January 17-19, the final three days of the regular season.

The previously postponed Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers match from January 5 has been moved to January 19, with a number of other time, venue, and date changes to other matches across the three days. Four of the final six matches will be held in Melbourne. Coming to Ashes, England have lost three wickets after bundling Australia out for 303 in the first innings.

In the first session, Nathan Lyon's cameo helped Australia add some crucial runs as the hosts finished the innings at 303 after being 8 down for 252. (ANI)

