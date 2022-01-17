'Smart Anganwadis' to be reality in Jammu: JSCL CEO

The “humble-looking” anganwadis in Jammu are all set to have a complete makeover as the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) is converting their conventional buildings into structures with better amenities, officials said on Monday.

The JSCL is converting 14 buildings in Jammu into 'Smart Anganwadi Centers' under the Smart City Mission programme of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the officials said. The 14 Anganwadi centres are Naseeb Nagar A, Naseeb-Nagar-B, Mana-Basti, BC Road, Kabir Colony-A, Rama Lane, Trikuta Nagar -Sec-3, Trikuta Nagar-Extension, Trikuta Nagar (South-Extension), Press Morh B, Qasim Nagar B, Belicharan A, Ruhimorh B and Lower Gadigarh. JSCL Chief Executive Officer Avny Lavasa visited different anganwadis to review the status of the ongoing project and was informed that several items ranging from furniture to stationary items were procured to convert conventional buildings of anganwadis into structures with better amenities. Moreover, some of the buildings have also been shortlisted for wall paintings, the officials said. They said the items procured under the Smart City Mission are chairs and tables for kids as well as visitors, pre-school kits, white boards, stationary items, utensils, storage bins, hygiene kits, almirah, racks and wall clocks.

“The upgradation of Anganwadi Centers will provide better early childhood care and make the facility more child-friendly to nurture the mental and physical development of children,” Lavasa said.

She said a total of 14 Aganwadi centres under three Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) Jammu, Satwari and Gandhi Nagar are being developed in the district. “The focus of JSCL is to improve the quality of life of people by enabling local development and harnessing technology to create smart outcomes for citizens,” the CEO said.

Several initiatives have already been taken under the aegis of JSCL to improve the urban experience of the population including tourists. These include installation of wayfinding signages, establishing of WiFi zones, improving the drainage scenario in the city, improvement of 23 junctions, establishment of heritage trail, building a multilevel car parking and smart parking, the officials said.

